Australia says No to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament — as it happened

Thank you for following our live coverage of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.
As Australia processes the the result, these are the five key takeaways from tonight:
- Australians have comprehensively rejected an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
- All states and the NT voted No, with only the ACT voting Yes.
- Indigenous academic Marcia Langton says Reconciliation is "dead", while other Indigenous leaders declare a "week of silence".
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urges Australians to come together, saying the result ‘"doesn’t define us".
- Opposition leader Peter Dutton blames Albanese for "arrogance" in calling the referendum.