Threat to Lidia Thorpe from 'obscure' extremists 'part of a strategy'

KEY POINTS: An expert warns 'obscure' right-wing extremists use the media to amplify their message.

Lidia Thorpe was threatened in an online video posted this week.

The government has condemned the video, which is being investigated by police.

An extremism expert has warned "otherwise obscure, probably almost inconsequential little cells" of extremists are using the media to amplify their message, after a little-known right-wing group posted an online threat to independent senator Lidia Thorpe.



Thorpe claimed the video showed the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum was an "act of genocide against my people", and promised to appear publicly every day before 14 October so "the fascists ... can come at me".





Police are investigating the video published this week, which shows a masked man burning an Aboriginal flag, making racist statements about First Nations people, and referencing Thorpe and the Australian government.





SBS News has chosen not to name the group which posted the video.



Right-wing groups using media to amplify reputation: expert

Levi West, terrorism and national security lecturer at Charles Sturt University, said videos like that were “100 per cent part of a strategy” used by right-wing “groups and little grouplets like this one”.





“[It’s to] make sure that the name of an otherwise obscure, probably almost inconsequential little cell of people, gets its name in the papers and gets news coverage,” he said.





Dr West warned media coverage was used to promote recruitment, which he described as a "broad idea".





"It's not just about going down to the clubhouse and signing up and becoming a member, [it] is also a radicalisation exercise," he said.



Lidia Thorpe says she will appear publicly before the referendum, but can't trust police protection she has been offered. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett "The risk’s not that someone goes and joins that probably five-man cell, it’s that someone is inspired by that call to arms and takes up the suggestion that's implied in that video."





The group has never shown more than three people on camera, and there is barely any record of it online. Google Trends also shows insufficient data to provide a snapshot of searches, indicating its notoriety is minuscule.





Dr West advised avoiding naming extremist groups which "don't already have a significant profile".





"By the time an organisation like al-Qaeda is five or ten years after 9/11, then not naming it is a little bit disingenuous and pointless. It's already well and truly established its brand," he said.





"But with ones that are emerging, there is some value in avoiding amplifying and promoting the brand that they're trying to sell."



Government condemns video, calls not to amplify it

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said it was important the content was not platformed "in any way", warning a number of extremist groups were using the referendum to "motivate their communities".





"Their conduct is abhorrent, and we reject it absolutely. We've got to really stand strong as politicians against this sort of movement of people who are standing up for their community in this parliament," she said.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for "people [to be] respectful with each other" during the debate.





"I have seen the video ... The sort of Nazi rhetoric and statements that are in that video have no place in discourse in Australian political life," he said.



Clare O’Neil says the video should not be amplified. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas In August, Thorpe identified herself as the politician threatened in another video posted online. A Melbourne man has been charged for his alleged role in creating and circulating the video.





Speaking to reporters on Thursday, said she had received a number of threats in recent months and claimed she had been in "exile" for months.





“Four months, I wasn't allowed to be in my own home. Because people want to kill me out there," she said.



READ MORE How to cast an early vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum

Thorpe also claimed she could not rely on the police protection afforded to parliamentarians because "they kill my people", and claimed Albanese wanted the "fascists to come out and get me".





"I'm not hiding for the next nine days [before referendum day]. You're gonna hear from me and you are gonna see me. I know I'm not scared," she told reporters in Melbourne.





"I'm ready to fight for exactly for what I went into parliament for. That is my country, my people and I won't stop. I'm not scared, so come at me."



Coalition leader Peter Dutton also linked the "completely unhinged" video to Albanese's decision to hold a referendum.





"You're talking about family members against family members, communities against communities. It gives rise in this sort of an environment to radical lunatics to make comments like they've made in relation to Senator Thorpe. I condemn it, absolutely," he said.



AFP 'immediately' engaged X to have video removed

The AFP spokesperson said had "immediately" engaged X - formerly Twitter - once it became aware of the video to have the video removed, and anyone found responsible could face fines or jail.





"The AFP is investigating the matter and no further comment will be made at this stage," they said.





"Reports of harassment, nuisance, offensive and threatening communications against Parliamentarians [or] electoral offices have increased in the past two years, including via social media."



SBS News contacted X's media department, which sent an automated reply: "Busy now, please check back later".





ASIO labelled the 14 October referendum as a "significant event" in a security assessment earlier this year.





In May, ASIO boss Mike Burgess accepted protests and counter-protests related to the vote might lead to "spontaneous violence", but played down the prospect of a terror attack.





"At this stage, we are not seeing indications of people planning a terrorist attack as part of [the referendum]. But that's something that we constantly look at, noting the terrorism threat level is still probable," he said.





Burgess has repeatedly warned the main terror threat came from a radicalised individual bursting into violence with little or no warning.





Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.



