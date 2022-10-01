SBS Assyrian

What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings?

SBS Assyrian

Temperatures are set to soar into the 40s across Australia putting fire crews on high alert.

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2022 at 11:24pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

Australia is a country prone to extreme weather-related hazards. There are now a new nationally standardised Fire Danger Rating System, and an Emergency Warning System to help communities and emergency response agencies understand risks, prepare, and react to different dangerous events, including bushfires, floods, cyclones, storms, and extreme heat.

Published 1 October 2022 at 11:24pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
In December 2019, Australia made headlines across the globe for the catastrophic bushfires that ravaged the country during the ‘Black Summer’.

Only weeks after the flames charred vast swathes of land, some of the same communities affected by the fires were underwater, as intense rainfall and storms caused river networks to overflow.

Rob Webb is the CEO of the National Council for Fire and Emergency Services in Australia and New Zealand (AFAC). He says the more than 30 state and territory emergency support services in the country have worked together to find a coordinated approach to best communicate, prepare, and respond to the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters.

Advertisement
The Fire Danger Ratings and the Emergency Warnings systems are similar, but they are used for the various stages of an emergency and different hazards.

The newly revised Fire Danger Ratings System was rolled out in September 2022 and has four similar colour-coded categories.


Once a bushfire or other hazard is occurring, the 3-level Australian Warning Systems will kick in.


The first level is ‘Advice’, which is yellow, and means the hazard has started, but there is no immediate danger.


The second level is orange and is called ‘Watch and Act’. This means conditions are changing and you should take action to protect yourself.


The third level is the red ‘Emergency warning’ which means you are in danger and delaying action puts your life at risk.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rachel Perkins at the Australian War Memorial. Still from The Australian Wars documentary series.

What were The Australian Wars and why is history not acknowledged?

Assyrian news image

SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 01 October 2022

Mr Kaldo Oghanna.jpg

Interview with Mr Kaldo Oghanna about Syriac Media Congress in Erbil, Iraq

News

SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 27 September 2022