What are the animal welfare laws in Australia?Play11:04Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.3MB) Protecting the welfare of all animals in Australia is not only the right thing to do but it is a legal requirement.KEY POINTSIn Australia, animals are protected by state and territory lawsAnimal neglect and abandonment is a criminal offencePenalties include fines and jail termsNative animals have special protectionsRead article hereShareLatest podcast episodes'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squadHow to sell your second-hand car in AustraliaSBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis