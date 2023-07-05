What are the requirements when moving interstate?

Capture.JPG

Credit: image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Australians relocate interstate for work, education, lifestyle, family, or better community support. As laws, regulations and service providers may differ around the country; a checklist can help your move go smoother.

The number of people relocating to a different state within the country is steadily increasing, and interestingly, those born overseas are more likely to make this internal move compared to their Australian-born counterparts, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

However, moving interstate involves a significant process of adjustment, akin to settling in a new country, as different states have their own systems, services, and laws. To make your interstate move smooth and hassle-free, here's a comprehensive moving checklist and some essential tips to consider.

Read more
READ MORE

What are the requirements when moving interstate?




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Iraq Wedding Fire

Tragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023