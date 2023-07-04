What are the requirements when moving interstate?

Key Points Moving interstate involves a significant process of adjustment.

Different states and territories have their own systems, services, and laws.

Relocating between states can involve unexpected expenses.

Doing your research before the move can help ensure a smooth transition.

The number of people relocating to a different state within the country is steadily increasing, and interestingly, those born overseas are more likely to make this internal move compared to their Australian-born counterparts, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.





However, moving interstate involves a significant process of adjustment, akin to settling in a new country, as different states and territories have their own systems, services, and laws. To make your interstate move smooth and hassle-free, here's a comprehensive moving checklist and some essential tips to consider.



Update your Address with relevant authorities

Moving interstate means updating your address with various government departments, banks, your state or territory transport authority, and other service providers.





It’s also worth thinking about leaving a forwarding address from your old residence as well, so your mail catches up with you. Laurie Nowell, Public affairs manager, AMES Australia

a young couple unpack their belongings as they settle into their new loft apartment . Credit: E+ Most of these changes can be easily done online, saving you time and effort.





It is also important to remember that voting is compulsory in Australia. Every time you move, you must update your address on the electoral roll or your name could be removed and you will be unable to vote.





Inform the Australian Electoral Commission of your move and make sure you’re enrolled to vote in your new state. You can be fined if you don’t enroll when you’re eligible to.



Budget for the move

Relocating between states can involve unexpected expenses.





The expenses may include transportation costs, accommodation, and fees associated with changing documents like driver's licenses and motor vehicle registration.





Pallavi Thakkar, who moved from Sydney to Melbourne for a career opportunity, recommends having a moving budget to avoid financial surprises.





"Since it was a big move from one state to another, it was important to have a budget in mind when it comes to moving. We spent around $10,000 on this moving altogether," she says.



Flat lay of real estate concept ***These documents are our own generic designs. They do not infringe on any copyrighted designs. Source: iStockphoto / Rawpixel/Getty Images/iStockphoto Before making the move, check with your insurance companies about any changes that may occur when relocating to a different state.





Premiums and service providers may vary, so it's essential to ensure that your insurance coverage remains adequate and suitable for your new location.



Research education systems

If you or you children are enrolled in school, training or education, familiarise yourself with the education system in your new state.





While Australia follows a national curriculum, there may be variations in school terms, certificates, and subjects across states.





Doing your research can help ensure a smooth transition for yourself or your family members.



Be aware of quarantine laws

Australia has some of the strictest quarantine laws in the world, and these apply when moving interstate.





It’s recommended to leave behind plants, animal products and agricultural equipment, which may contain contaminants. You can find out more on the Australian Interstate Quarantine website.



Seek support networks

Moving to a new state can be both exciting and challenging. Some migrant families find comfort in joining cultural community groups to connect with support networks and seek guidance about their new place of residence.





Social media platforms can also be valuable resources for practical advice and helpful tips from those familiar with the area.





Ms Thakkar says she found social media platforms useful to get practical advice to help get her bearings.





"Basically, I posted my query on Facebook and people were nice enough to come out with lot of suggestions. And it was most important for us that we are close to the city so going to very far suburbs were ruled out."



Utilise settlement services providers

Apart from community forums, Mr Nowell says settlement services providers and migrant resource centres can also assist.





Settlement services providers and migrant resource centres can be valuable allies during your interstate move.





They can offer assistance, advice, and access to translation and interpreter services, which can be helpful, especially for those who may face language barriers.

