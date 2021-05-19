What does coercive behaviour mean?

Key points





We interviewed Oliver Sliwa, a lawyer who has also worked in policy relating to domestic and family violence laws in NSW and who is currently a project manager for domestic violence with the Domestic Violence Commission at the NSW Ecumenical Council .





Oliver gives is a brief outline on what Coercive Control or Coercive behaviour is and how it impacts victim-survivors.





Watch SBS documentary series about domestic violence (See what you made me do) Source: Getty Images/Medioimages/Photodisc In this interview, we also learn about the different forms of domestic and family violence and the types of relationships where family violence occurs.











Listen to our Settlement guide ( Visa and cultural barriers trapping women in abusive relationships )











Domestic and family violence occurs in every community, regardless of religious beliefs or cultural backgrounds.





Domestic and family violence impacts the lives of victim-survivors, children, and family members. In Australia, 1 in four women have experienced one form of domestic abuse from a partner or former partner. Domestic Violence Source: Press Association In NSW, the number of reported domestic violence assault incidents for the year 2020 were 32,078. ( Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research NSW online tool .)





The Federal Budget on 11 May 2021, announced a dedicated amount of $1.1 billion to address women's safety, including specific funding for domestic violence.





Victims-survivors who do not feel safe or there is a risk to their life, should contact the police on 000. For counselling, guidance and support, free help is provided by the NSW Domestic Violence Line on 1800 65 64 63, 24 hours, 7 days a week. Help is also available for male victims at the Men's Referral Service 1300 766 491.





Recently, Oliver Sliwa joined SBS Assyrian as a casual producer Oliver SLiwa Source: SBS Assyrian











WHAT IS "SEE WHAT YOU MADE ME DO"

" See What You Made Me Do " ( see TRAILER HERE ) is an SBS's commissioned 3-part TV series about Australia's domestic abuse crisis, that premiers on Wednesday 5 May, 2021.

The 3 episodes will also be available to stream on SBS On Demand with subtitles in six languages: Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Hindi, Punjabi and Korean.







WHEN

Episode 1 – Wednesday 5 May – 8.30 pm





Episode 2 – Wednesday 12 May – 8.30 pm





Episode 3 – Wednesday 19 May – 8.30 pm




























