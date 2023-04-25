What is Pathway and how it will effect Kiwis living in Australia

As the Albanese government restructures the migration system, New Zealand citizens residing in Australia will now have the opportunity to obtain citizenship.





This decision overturns the 2001 coalition government's ruling that removed citizenship eligibility from New Zealand citizens, forcing them to apply for the particular category or temporary residency visas.





Lawyer Oliver Slewa, who knows Australian immigration laws, explained to SBS Assyrian that under the Pathway rules, as of July 1st of this year, any New Zealand citizen who has lived in Australia for four consecutive years can apply for Australian citizenship.





Additionally, even those New Zealand citizens who do not hold permanent residency status but have resided in Australia continuously for four years can now apply for Australian citizenship.



