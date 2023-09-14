Assyrian community thoughts on the upcoming Voice Referendum

SBS acknowledges that the views presented in this vox pop do not necessarily represent the views of the whole community and are not a statistical representation.





The Voice Referendum has been announced for Saturday, 14 October. On Referendum day, voters will be asked to vote 'Yes' or 'No' on a single question.





The question on the ballot paper will be: “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”





You must fill out the ballot paper with either “Yes” or “No” written in full and English. Voting for any Australian citizen aged 18 and over is compulsory, and you could face a fine if you don't vote.





You can only vote once. Australia has six states, and, for a referendum question to pass, it must be agreed to by the majority of voters in the majority of states – that means at least four states.





The commitment to constitutional recognition is part of a three-step process that begins with the Referendum and goes on to include truth-telling and treaty.





SBS Assyrian contacted some members of the Assyrian community and asked them what the Referendum was about and their voting intentions.





In this vox pop, some support the 'Yes' vote, citing the unacknowledged status of Assyrians in Iraq as a reason to recognise Australia's First Nations people.





Others, in the 'No' camp, expressed concerns about the Referendum's cost and uncertainty while still valuing Indigenous recognition in the Constitution. Some suggested that the question should be divided into two significant components which could be addressed individually rather than providing a simple 'Yes' or 'No' response without elaborating on the implementation plan for the outcome.





