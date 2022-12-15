SBS Assyrian

What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

Bushwalking is one of the best ways to discover the country’s vast and unique natural environment, but despite everyone’s best efforts, people get lost. Credit: Philip Thurston/Getty Images

Published 15 December 2022 at 2:52pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Bushwalkers are rescued every day in Australia. Careful preparation will reduce your chances of getting lost. But if you do lose your way, some smart choices will increase the likelihood that you are found.

You can read the article and listen to the English audio here
