Workers needed for the 2021 Australian Census

Keypoint





2021 census

The aim of the census

the role of the workers

Census is used to identify the Australian population and inform us of many aspects of our life.





Census is a very complex and work-demanding process. As matter of fact, planning for every next census begins, while the current one has not even started.





The 2021 census will take place on Tuesday 10th August.





In the 2016 census, our community was surveyed in two categories. Assyrian Neo-Aramaic and Chaldean Neo-Aramaic. The 2016 census showed the population as follows:





Total Australians: 23,401,900





Total Assyrian Neo-Aramaic: 28,338





Total Chaldean Neo-Aramaic: 17,174





Statistics about the community's population from 2016 census Source: ABS/SBS.jpg





You can explore more about the category here





The 2016 census took place before the arrival of some 9,000 people under the Tony Abbott government's commitment to bringing refugees from Syria and Iraq affected by the emerging of ISIS.





Since the last census, many Assyrian/Chaldean people have arrived in Australia and many babies were born here. This means, the 2021 census will see a growth in the community, which in turn will reflect on the government’s projects and facilities provided for refugees and migrants.





The Australian Bureau of Statistics or ABS has contacted the Assyrian Resource Centre, asking for promoting the census preparation and asked if people from the community will enrol as census workers. It is a short-term good pay work and training will be provided.





Carmen Lazar is the manager of ARC. She explains what is required from people interested in this type of work and how to apply. The 2021 Census Test theme is 'every stat tells a story.' Source: SBS News

She says the hired workers will be allocated to different places as the ABS see fit. but since most of the community resides in the Fairfield area, then there is a chance workers will be allocated to the surrounding areas.





Mrs Lazar says the centre is in constant contact with ABS as informations are updated frequently and the centre is open five days a week to answer all the inquiries about the job offer.

In the 2016 census, there were Assyrian and Chaldeans worker, we all worked together to get the job done successfully.

The 2016 census campaign was very successful as far as workers for the census are concerned. Mrs Lazar says.





We had many adults of different ages who enrolled and were trained by an instructor from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The workers were trained on how to complete forms and enter data online.





Mrs Lazar says ”There were Assyrian and Chaldeans worker, we all worked together to get the job done successfully”. ALC Managaer Carmen Lazar Source: SBS Assyrian

To view details of the short-term job application, click here





Further reading about 2021 census











For help with the Census in your language call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450









