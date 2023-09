In the first part of the interview with writer Youel Hawell, we spoke about his hard work in the typesetting, printing and publishing of his second book in Assyrian (Selected flowers) and how much struggle Assyrian authors and writers face in selling their publishings.





In this part, Mr Hawell talks about the importance of theatre plays published by Assyrian writers to be adopted and played in theatres to enrich the Assyrian artistic and cultural activities.