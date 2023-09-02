Yes and No: Voice Referendum volunteers take to the streets

Hundreds of volunteers have taken to the streets to kick off the first day of official campaigning for, or against the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the date for the referendum as October 14.

The 'Yes' campaign for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has wasted no time getting out and about in swing states - with over 30,000 volunteers signed up to encourage people to vote 'Yes'.
On the first official day of campaigning, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Nationals Leader David Littleproud are targeting the regions, campaigning against the Voice.


