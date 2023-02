ক্যানবেরা ও সিডনিতে অমর একুশে ও আন্তর্জাতিক মাতৃভাষা দিবস পালিত

M. Allama Siddiki, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Australian dignitaries, including the Australian Capital Territory Minister for Health and Minister for Families and Community Ms, Rachel Stephen-Smith, Minister for Environment and Minister for Heritage Ms. Rebecca Vasarotti, Shadow Minister for multicultural Affairs Mr. Peter Cain, Indian High Commissioner, representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and from the Department of Home Affairs and Bangladesh community members attended the Probhat Fery at the cusp of dawn in Canberra. Credit: Bangladesh High Commission, Canberra.