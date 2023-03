ভারতে রাহুল গান্ধীর সাংসদ পদ খারিজ

FILE - India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting of his party workers in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Gandhi has lost his parliamentary seat after he was disqualified following a court decision that found him guilty of defamation over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last name, a parliamentary statement said on Friday, March 24. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File) Source: AAP / Ajit Solanki/AP