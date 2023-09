File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agents boards. The average price tag on a home coming to market fell by £905 or 0.2% month-on-month in July, according to a property website.. Issue date: Monday July 17, 2023. Rightmove, which released the figures, said rising mortgage rates are biting, with house sales now lagging behind the more "normal" market seen before the coronavirus pandemic, in 2019. See PA story POLITICS House. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Source: AAP / Andrew Matthews/PA/Alamy