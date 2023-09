এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ২০ মে, ২০২৩

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb addresses the media during a press conference in Sydney, Saturday, May 20, 2023. The condition of a NSW grandmother who was tasered by police while using a walking frame and holding a steak knife has worsened, a family friend says. Clare Nowland, 95, was hit with a taser at an aged care facility in the early hours of Wednesday, after she allegedly failed to drop the knife. Source: AAP / STEVEN MARKHAM/AAPIMAGE