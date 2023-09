বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ২৭ অগাস্ট, ২০২২

A Rohingya refugee reacts during a protest held to mark the five year anniversary of the mass migration of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a makeshift camp in Kutubpalang, Ukhiya, Cox Bazar district, Bangladesh, 25 August 2022. According to a spokesperson for the Cox's Bazar police, from 25 August 2017 to 20 August 2022 police recorded 2,438 crimes in Rohingya camps, including 100 murder cases, most perpetrated by sharp weapons or gunfire, 185 arms cases, 1,636 drug cases, 39 kidnapping cases, and 13 cases of attacks on police or law enforcement agencies. A total of 5,226 Rohingyas have been accused in these cases as authorities have taken steps to stem violence in the camps by erecting fences and increasing police vigilance. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM Source: EPA / MONIRUL ALAM/EPA/AAP