বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ৬ অগাস্ট , ২০২২

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) pay tribute to the body of Chhatra Dal leader Nur-e-Alam, who was shot by the police in Bhola, also died in a hospital, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2022. Bhola district unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Nure Alam, who had been on life support in a hospital in Dhaka after suffering a birdshot injury from police shooting at BNP activists on July 31, passed away on Wednesday, triggering protests across the country. Photo by Suvra Kanti Das/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: AAP / Suvra Kanti Das/ABACA/PA