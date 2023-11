বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৩

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members ride a pickup truck while on patrol during a 48-hour nationwide blockade in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 November 2023. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and allied parties called for another nationwide transport blockade for 48 hours to put pressure on the Awami League (AL) government to resign ahead of the country's January 2024 general election. Source: EPA / MONIRUL ALAM/EPA/AAP