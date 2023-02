Bangladeshi children write the Bangla alphabet on a black board. The nation pays tribute to the Language Movement martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the mother tongue in 1952 while the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) declared 21 February as International Mother language Day in 2000. The Shaheed Minar monument was built in memory of the mother language martyrs, who were killed on 21 February 1952 during the Language Movement (File Image). Source: EPA / ABIR ABDULLAH/EPA/AAP