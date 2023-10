বাংলাদেশে কেমন হচ্ছে এবারের দুর্গাপুজা?

epa10916810 An artist puts the final touches to an idol of the Goddess Durga ahead of the largest Durga Puja festival of the Bengali Hindus community in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 13 October 2023. The Durga Puja 2023 will take place in Bangladesh from 20 to 24 October and celebrates the Goddess Durga as the motherly power behind creation, as well as her victory over evil. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM Source: AAP / MONIRUL ALAM/EPA