Bangladeshi schoolgirls, faces painted with colors of the national flag, sing a song as they pay tributes to martyrs of the liberation war at the national memorial in Saver, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, March 26, 2007. Millions of Bangladeshis celebrated their 36th anniversary of independence from Pakistan amid tight security on Monday with parades, concerts and sports events. (AP Photo/Pavel Rahman) Source: AAP / PAVEL RAHMAN/AP