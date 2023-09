ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ৩১ জুলাই, ২০২৩

The Pakistani Christian minority attend a protest against violence in the Indian northeastern state of Manipur, in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 July 2023. The Supreme Court of India on 20 July took up the case on their own apprehension (suo motu cognizance) after a viral video of naked women being paraded and sexually assaulted in the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur, and termed it 'deeply disturbing' and the 'grossest violation of constitutional and human rights'. At least 130 people have been killed, and more than 60,000 were displaced as ethnic violence continues since the clashes broke out between two ethnic groups in May in the state of Manipur. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER Source: AAP / SHAHZAIB AKBER/EPA