ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ১২ জুন, ২০২৩

(6/7/2023) People are entering into unreserved compartment. Five days after the devastating triple derailment at Odishas Bahanag Bazar near Balasore, in which 280 people were killed and many more injured, the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express resumed its journey from the Kolkata-end at 3.27 PM Wednesday. (Photo by Biswarup Ganguly/Pacific Press/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / Pacific Press/Sipa USA