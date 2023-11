ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৩

Supporters of various left parties hold posters during a protest march against Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Kolkata, eastern India, 08 November 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY Source: AAP / PIYAL ADHIKARY/EPA