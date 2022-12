ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ১৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২২

Supporters of ruling coalition Pakistan People Party shout anti-India slogans during a protest to support party chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Karachi, Pakistan, 18 December 2022. India and Pakistan have made cross-accusations on the promotion of terrorism in recent days, with New Delhi describing the comments of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Butcher of Gujarat,' referring to the wave of violence against the Muslim community in 2002 when he was the state's chief minister, during the framework of UN meetings against terrorism in New York. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER Source: AAP / SHAHZAIB AKBER/EPA