ভারতের সাম্প্রতিক খবর: ৩ জুলাই, ২০২৩

Indian students attend a march for the people of violence-hit northeastern Manipur state amidst the ongoing conflict between two ethnic groups, Kukis and Meiteis, at Stella Maris College in Chennai, India, 30 June 2023. At least 100 people have been killed and more than 40,000 were displaced as ethnic violence continues since the clashes broke out between two ethnic groups on 03 May 2023 in the state of Manipur governed by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED Source: AAP / IDREES MOHAMMED/EPA