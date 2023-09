ভারতীয় সংবাদ: ১৫ আগস্ট ২০২২

Paramilitary troopers keep vigil ahead of India's 75th Independence Day in Srinagar. Security has been tightened in Kashmir as the forces are resorting to "technical surveillance" including the use of drones to monitor the situation, ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations, officials said. Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Srinagar on Sunday evening on the eve of the Independence Day celebrations, police said. (Photo by Saqib Majeed / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA