এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৩

Palestinians inspect the damage of the buildings and streets following an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied northern West Bank. According to health officials reports, 115 individuals have dead and over 1100 injured during the Israeli military attacks in the occupied West Bank. These figures have been recorded since the onset of the recent conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP