Firefighters rescue a trapped person from a fire at the Khawaja Tower in the Mohakhali area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 October 2023. According to the Fire Service, eleven fire engines were dispatched to extinguish the fire that broke out on the 12th floor of the 14-story building. Police have confirmed that one person died and five were injured. Source: EPA / MONIRUL ALAM/EPA/AAP