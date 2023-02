A woman photographs content of a book about Gandhi exhibited at a book booth on his 75th Death Anniversary, at Kolkata International Book Fair, Kolkata, India, 30 January 2023. Martyr's Day is observed annually on 30 January in India to commemorate the death of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated by Nathuram Vinayak Godse on 30 January 1948. The day is observed as a day of peace and non-violence. Source: EPA / PIYAL ADHIKARY/EPA/AAP