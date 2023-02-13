Bali Process must not be a painkiller to temporary relief – Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Momen

At the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Bali Process, which was held last week in Adelaide, Australia and co-chaired by Australia and Indonesia, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Momen emphasized that the Bali Process should focus on addressing the root causes of irregular migration, rather than being a temporary solution.





Dr. Abdul Momen pointed out that factors such as war and violence, conflicts, inequality, lack of regular migration processes, and climate-induced displacement are contributing to the trend of irregular migration around the world. To be effective, the Bali Process must address these root causes.





Momen also highlighted the Rohingya issue, which threatens regional peace and security, and urged all countries to engage with Myanmar for the early and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya people.





In bilateral meetings with his Australian counterparts Senator Penny Wong and the Home Affairs Minister of Australia Claire O’Neil, Momen sought their support in keeping international pressure on Myanmar for the repatriation of the Rohingya.





Minister Momen also met with his Indonesian counterpart at the margin of the Conference and sought support of Indonesia to engage ASEAN on the Rohingya issue and step-up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation.



Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Momen met the Bangladeshi Community in Adelaide and exchanged views with them. Credit: Mahbub Siraz Tuhin He also held a meeting with the Bangladesh community in Adelaide and exchanged views with them.





-Press Release





