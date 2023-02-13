Bali Process must not be a painkiller to temporary relief – Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Momen

The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. Abdul Momen said “Bali Process must not be a painkiller to temporary relief; rather it should focus more to address the root causes of irregular migration” while he attended 8th Ministerial Conference of the Bali Process on People Smuggling, trafficking in persons and related transnational crime in Adelaide, Australia.

2.jpg

Foreign Minister Momen held bilateral meetings with his Australian counterpart Senator Penny Wong. Credit: Bangladesh High Commission, Canberra

At the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Bali Process, which was held last week in Adelaide, Australia and co-chaired by Australia and Indonesia, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Momen emphasized that the Bali Process should focus on addressing the root causes of irregular migration, rather than being a temporary solution.

Dr. Abdul Momen pointed out that factors such as war and violence, conflicts, inequality, lack of regular migration processes, and climate-induced displacement are contributing to the trend of irregular migration around the world. To be effective, the Bali Process must address these root causes.

Momen also highlighted the Rohingya issue, which threatens regional peace and security, and urged all countries to engage with Myanmar for the early and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya people.

In bilateral meetings with his Australian counterparts Senator Penny Wong and the Home Affairs Minister of Australia Claire O’Neil, Momen sought their support in keeping international pressure on Myanmar for the repatriation of the Rohingya.

Minister Momen also met with his Indonesian counterpart at the margin of the Conference and sought support of Indonesia to engage ASEAN on the Rohingya issue and step-up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation.
ma momen and bangladeshi community.png
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Momen met the Bangladeshi Community in Adelaide and exchanged views with them. Credit: Mahbub Siraz Tuhin
He also held a meeting with the Bangladesh community in Adelaide and exchanged views with them.

-Press Release

Listen to SBS Bangla programs on the radio, on the SBS Bangla Radio app and on our website, every Monday and Saturday from 6pm to 7pm. You can also listen to the recorded radio program even after the live broadcast, visit: 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/bangla/program


Follow SBS Bangla on 
FACEBOOK

READ MORE

Fred Hollows Foundation restoring sight of Rohingyas in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is now the single biggest country of origin for refugees on boats to Europe

India and Bangladesh Swap Territory, Citizens are in the victims of bilateral antagonism

"Bangladesh shouldn't worry about NRC of India"

Was Bangladesh café siege attacker a former student of Monash University?


Share
2 min read
Published 14 February 2023 at 12:10am
Presented by Shahan Alam
Source: SBS
Available in other languages