Listen
Listen to SBS Bangla Monday and Thursday at 3pm on SBS PopDesi. Repeated Monday and Saturday at 6pm on SBS Radio 2.
To find the radio frequency in your area click
To listen on digital radio search for 'SBS Radio'.
To listen on digital television find:
- SBS PopDesi on channel 305
- SBS Radio 2 on channels 38 and 302
To find the radio frequency in your area click
To listen on digital radio search for 'SBS Radio'.
To listen on digital television find:
- SBS PopDesi on channel 305
- SBS Radio 2 on channels 38 and 302
Radio
Other ways to listen
Podcast
Listen to SBS Bangla on , and .
SBS Audio app
Download the to hear SBS Bangla live radio and podcasts in the one place.
Television
To listen on digital television find:
- SBS PopDesi on channel 305
- SBS Radio 2 on channels 38 and 302
- SBS PopDesi on channel 305
- SBS Radio 2 on channels 38 and 302
Smart speakers
Listen to SBS Bangla on your Google, Amazon or Apple smart speaker.