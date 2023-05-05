‘Really upsetting’: Community mourns death of Bangladeshi student after Darwin break-in

Members of the Bangladeshi community are mourning the death on Thursday of international student, Md Isfaqur Rahman (Sifat), following an assault during a break-in at his home in the Darwin suburb of Millner.





The 23-year-old man, who was enrolled at Charles Darwin University, was left in a critical condition following the attack at about 4.25am on Wednesday.



Northern Territory Police detained a 29-year-old man in connection with the attack and a homicide investigation has since been opened.





The university’s Bangladeshi Student Association staged an anti-violence rally following the death.



A community member, Dilshana Parul, who resides in a suburb adjacent to Millner, told SBS Bangla that the community was shaken by the “really scary and really upsetting” attack.





She said it has sparked community safety concerns.





“I came to Darwin in 2017. We never locked our balcony doors. Yesterday, for the first time in seven years, we slept with the balcony door locked,” Ms Parul said.





"During that night, another lady of our Bangladeshi community had her house broken into.





“Break-ins are random in the NT. It can and do happen to anyone's home at any time. We are in such a situation.”





Ms Parul confirmed that the student had only arrived in Australia three months ago and a number of community members had visited him in hospital.





"The saddest part is the boy only arrived in February," she said.





Northern Territory acting Police Commissioner, Michael Murphy, offered condolences to the Bangladeshi community and the student’s family.





He told Sky News on Friday: "It's just not the Darwin that we know and I can reassure the Northern Territory community that the police are doing everything we can to ensure that these senseless acts of violence cease.”





Charles Darwin University (CDU) issued a statement confirming that the student was completing his Master of Engineering.





“On behalf of the entire University, we extend our deepest sympathies to Sifat’s family and friends. Also, to our Bangladeshi Student Association, who is one of our most active and passionate student groups,” Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said.





“This is very difficult news to process. We open our city and university to international students with the promise of a safe and supportive environment characterised by enduring friendships, meaningful education and training, and prosperous careers.”



