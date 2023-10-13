Listen
Listen to SBS Bosnian Tuesday at 2pm on SBS Radio 1. Repeated Sunday at 3pm on SBS Radio 1.
To find the radio frequency in your area click
To listen on digital radio search for 'SBS Radio'.
To listen on digital television find:
- SBS Radio 1 on channels 37 and 301
To find the radio frequency in your area click
To listen on digital radio search for 'SBS Radio'.
To listen on digital television find:
- SBS Radio 1 on channels 37 and 301
Radio
Other ways to listen
Podcast
Listen to SBS Bosnian on , and .
SBS Audio app
Download the to hear SBS Bosnian live radio and podcasts in the one place.
Television
To listen on digital television find:
- SBS Radio 1 on channels 37 and 301
- SBS Radio 1 on channels 37 and 301
Smart speakers
Listen to SBS Bosnian on your Google, Amazon or Apple smart speaker.