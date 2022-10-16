SBS na bosanskom jeziku

Are you burned out at work?

Exhausted businessman sitting at desk in office at night

Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

Published 16 October 2022 at 5:18pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Peta Doherty, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Workplace burnout is becoming an increasingly common phenomena ever since the Covid-19 pandemic. New research has found that Australia has increasingly high rates of workplace stress compared to global averages, with the results showing alarming dissatisfaction in workplace support.

