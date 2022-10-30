SBS na bosanskom jeziku

Will the federal budget support all Australians?

Published 30 October 2022 at 4:38pm
By Tina Quinn, Stephanie Corsetti, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS

The federal government's first budget, released on Tuesday night, has drawn mixed comments, from criticism to praise. While most of the focus is on indigenous communities, many groups remain concerned that the legal sector has fallen behind in funding, as has the refugee and asylum sector.

