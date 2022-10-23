SBS na bosanskom jeziku

Anglicare Australia report: One in six Australian children live in poverty

Boy Praying With Hands Over Face Against Wall At Home Stock Photo

Photo taken in London, United Kingdom Credit: Herlanzer Tenhue / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Published 23 October 2022 at 5:21pm
By Debora Groake, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
The Anti-Poverty Week lasted from October 16 to 22, and since there are only a few days left until the announcement of the federal budget, the focus is on increased cost-of-living pressures. Anglicare Australia is the national umbrella body for social services and in its new report shows the full extent of the economic crisis.

Powerty
