Bisera Turković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on an official visit to Australia

Bisera Turkovic, ministrica spoljnih poslova BiH.jpg

Published 16 October 2022 at 5:51pm
By Aisa Hadziahmetovic
During her short official visit to Sydney and Canberra, Mrs. Turković held a number of important meetings, first of all with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia Penny Wong and the Minister of Industry and Science Edd Husic, as well as with the Bosnian Ethnic School in NSW, and zoom meeting with the representatives of BH communities throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Bisera Turkovic
