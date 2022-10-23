SBS na bosanskom jeziku

R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma

Published 23 October 2022 at 5:41pm
By Marcus Megalokomos, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS

Drivers who have experienced trauma are being encouraged to let others know that they are ready to return to the roads. A new initiative is being launched to help drivers regain their confidence behind the wheel following a car accident, with a plate that can go on the car indicating to other drivers to be patient or show empathy and understanding.

