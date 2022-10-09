Mental Health
There are more and more challenges affecting the mental health of young people
Every year, four million Australians are treated for mental health conditions. Source: Supplied
Published 9 October 2022 at 5:11pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Francesca De Nuccio, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
The National Mental Health Commission assesses that there are increasing challenges affecting young Australians. Indicators of increased psychological stress are: use of mental health services, suicide rates and symptoms of eating disorders.
Published 9 October 2022 at 5:11pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Francesca De Nuccio, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Share