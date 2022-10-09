SBS na bosanskom jeziku

There are more and more challenges affecting the mental health of young people

SBS na bosanskom jeziku

Every year, four million Australians are treated for mental health conditions.

Every year, four million Australians are treated for mental health conditions. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2022 at 5:11pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Francesca De Nuccio, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS

The National Mental Health Commission assesses that there are increasing challenges affecting young Australians. Indicators of increased psychological stress are: use of mental health services, suicide rates and symptoms of eating disorders.

Published 9 October 2022 at 5:11pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Francesca De Nuccio, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Mental Health
Share

Latest podcast episodes

City - Bosnian.jpg

Vijesti za 9. oktobar 2022. godine

Kasim Salagic.jpg

Kasim Salagić - dobročinstvo kao dužnost

mostar.jpg

Sedmični izvještaj iz Bosne i Hercegovine, 9.10.22

A person drinking alcohol (AAP)

How you can help a loved one suffering from alcohol dependence