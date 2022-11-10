Daniel Andrews to run against 'Kim Jong-un' in Victorian election

Australia’s North Korean dictator lookalike is back in the media spotlight, this time announcing he’s running in the November 26 Victorian state election.





The satirist, who goes by the name of Howard X and whose real surname is Lee, has officially registered as an independent candidate for the safe seat of Mulgrave in Melbourne’s south-east.





Mr Lee has been living in the Mulgrave district since the 90s and says “... it just so happens that he’s (Andrews) running in my electorate."





Advertisement

“Dan Andrews will be running against ‘Kim Jong-un’ and hopefully the people of Victoria can see the humour in this,” he said.





“He’s alienated people from both the left and the right. I’ll be your protest vote.”



Kim Jong-un impersonator Howard X outside Flinders Street Station on Thursday. Source: SBS / Tania Lee The anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) activist told SBS Chinese he wanted to use his media personality to “... promote human rights and democracy."





“I’m using satire to help better politics. Afterall, we live in a democracy here in Australia, for now at least. And it is very important to satirise these figures of public authority, and the person I’m going after is Dan Andrews,” he said.





“The CCP has their tentacles (stuck) deep into Victoria with the help of their collaborator Dan Andrews,” he said in a press release announcing his candidacy.





Mr Lee told SBS Chinese that he believed he had a very slim chance of getting into parliament and was running primarily to take away votes from the premier.





“I see him as Beijing’s candidate and he doesn’t really have the interests of Victoria at heart. He’s a CCP stooge,” he said.



Howard Lee alleges Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has allowed the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate Australian politics. Source: Twitter / @danielAndrewsMP “’Beijing Dan’ has approved the CCP’s invasion of Victoria through ‘Belt & Road’ projects, Confucius Institutes spreading communist propaganda on university campuses, and the using of Uyghur slave labour to build Victoria’s trains.





“I have to really speak about his ‘Belt & Road’ initiatives, that he initiated. Nobody asked for this – he initiated it... and passed it through parliament. And the federal government had to step in and stop this project because it was a national security concern."





The premier was contacted for comment.



Changing his voice to imitate the North Korean leader, Mr Lee said: “I have figured, that if Xi Jinping can infiltrate Victoria through Dan Andrews, then the supreme leader from North Korea can also do the same.”





“I, of course, will be the better dictator. However, I’ll be the benevolent dictator.





“And I will build a factory in Mulgrave that can create 1000 jobs, specialising in (the manufacture of) long-range missiles.





“Also, I will be putting (forward) a Bill... for $100 million dollars for the arts and cultural sector, where Victoria can produce Korean-style drama, movies, and our own boy band like the BTS.





“If you vote for me, it’ll be a vote for culture, and for jobs. And, also, you’ll have an Asian with a big rocket in parliament.”



Howard X was seen during a Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstration in Melbourne in 2019. Source: AAP / Ellen Smith Mr Lee’s announcement comes amid reports that Melbourne art curator, Andrew King, has said he would pay $350 each to cover the nomination fees for the first 50 people to challenge the premier for his seat.





Mr Lee said he has not received any money from anybody to run but has approached Mr King for money.





“My plan is to hire a tank and ride it through the streets of Melbourne with me on top as the supreme leader. If you want to see this on video, you can make a donation,” he said.





Howard X first donned his black Zhongshan tunic suit and trademark, high-cut hairstyle in 2013 and has travelled the globe teaming up with impersonators to perform political satire stunts on various governments.



Howard X (L) and Donald Trump impersonator Russell White (R) in Vietnam in 2019. Source: AAP / LUONG THAI LINH/EPA After time spent living in Brazil, Singapore, Argentina and the United States, Mr Lee returned to Melbourne recently so that he could participate in the upcoming election.



