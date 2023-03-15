Exploring Architecture as Narratives: How Architecture Bridges Across Cultures

Please refer to the for more details. The episode features a written article and an interview audio that explore the ways in which architecture in facilitating cultural connections between Australia and China, for example, the influence of traditional Chinese architecture on the design of the Sydney Opera House, as well as the fascinating connection and interest that architect Jørn Utzon had in Chinese architecture and history.
The episode highlights the heritage, important buildings, notable figures, exhibitions, and institutes that have played a key role in fostering communication between the two countries throughout history.
By exploring and introducing the stories behind buildings and cities, especially those that celebrate the connections with China, we expect visitors can have a pleasant and meaningful travel experience in Australia.