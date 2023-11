Dr. Eduardo D. Rodriguez prepares Aaron James of Hot Springs, Arkansas, for the world’s first whole-eye transplant as part of a partial face transplant at NYU Langone in New York City, U.S. May 27, 2023. James survived a deadly 7200-volt electric shock while working as a high-voltage lineman in June 2021. Joe Carotta/NYU Langone Health/Handout via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY Credit: JOE CAROTTA/NYU LANGONE HEALTH/via REUTERS