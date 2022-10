【SBS学英语】第21集：解决工作人际冲突

本集内容适合中上至高级学习者。收听之后,您可以进行小测验测试您的学习成果。



学习笔记

学习目标:

学会用于解决工作场合冲突的表达



用于解决工作场合冲突的表达

I’d like us to talk even though we might not solve everything at once.

I hear what’s important to you, but if you could look at it from my perspective.

I’m sure there will be some things we can agree on.

Let’s take a break and talk again once we’ve cooled down a bit.

Help me understand where you’re coming from.