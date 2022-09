巴基斯坦洪灾救援抵达 3000万人仍在等待援助

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 31: A general view of a flooded area as displaced people are seen trying to survive following the deadly climate catastrophe in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on August 31, 2022. Flash floods triggered by destructive monsoon rains have killed more than 1,000 people and injured thousands more since June. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images