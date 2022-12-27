中国放松疫情防控后第一波新冠感染者专访

12月7日，中国国务院公布放宽新冠病毒防疫措施“新十条”，包括允许轻症或无症状新冠患者居家隔离，同时国内跨区出行不再需要提供核酸阴性证明，相较此前的严格“清零政策”可谓是大幅放宽。
但是，由于新冠防控措施突然放开，中国各地引发了今年入冬以来的第一波疫情大爆发。以此同时，出于对奥米克戎变种病毒的恐慌，人们纷纷抢购各种应急药物。北京成为了重灾区，上海也紧跟其后。
现居上海的Steven就是在中国防疫政策放宽后第一波新冠感染者中的一个。本台记者海伦对他进行了专访。
BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 11: People line up outside a fever clinic at a hospital in the morning on December 11, 2022 in Beijing, China. As part of a 10 point directive, Chinas government announced Wednesday that people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms will be permitted to quarantine at home instead of at a government facility, testings requirements are reduced, people are permitted to buy over the counter medications, and local officials can no longer lock down entire neighbourhoods or cities, a major shift in its zero COVID policy. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images