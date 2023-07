epa10727438 A protester holds up a placard during a rally against the release of treated radioactive water from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco) Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant outside the Tepco headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 05 July 2023. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Japan's plans to release treated water stored at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station into the sea are consistent with IAEA Safety Standards and the discharge of the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment. EPA/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI Source: EPA / TOMOHIRO OHSUMI/EPA