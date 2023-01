HUAI'AN, CHINA - JANUARY 13, 2023 - A nurse helps a newborn bathe in Huaian Maternal and Child Health Hospital, East China's Jiangsu province, Jan 13, 2023. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on January 17, 2023, China's population reached 1411.175 million at the end of 2022, 850,000 fewer than at the end of the previous year. In 2022, 9.56 million people were born, with a birth rate of 6.77 per thousand. 10.41 million people died, with a mortality rate of 7.37 per thousand. The natural population growth rate was -0.60. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA) Credit: Costfoto/Sipa USA